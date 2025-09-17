Bershka launches on Myntra, with a Gen Z-first fashion play

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Fashion and lifestyle e-commerce major Myntra on Wednesday announced the launch of BERSHKA on its platform, giving the Inditex-owned youth fashion brand access to Myntra's 70-million-plus monthly active audience and 21 million Gen Z users, ahead of the festive season.

The street wear giant debuts with 1,200+ styles across women’s and men’s wear, spanning statement denims, oversized hoodies, cargos and chic dresses, targeting India’s GenZ cohort on Myntra.

The tie-up strengthens Myntra’s international portfolio and Gen Z proposition, aligning Bershka’s runway-meets-street aesthetic with India’s fashion-as-culture consumers who seek bold, style-first expressions influenced by pop culture and subcultures.

Founded in 1998 and present in 68 markets, BERSHKA embodies the excitement of defining individual style for the first time.

Having a repertoire of more than 450 international brands in its portfolio, Myntra is witnessing about 45 per cent of the demand for these brands from non-metros, with 1 in 3 customers hailing from beyond India’s top cities. PTI ANK ANK ANU ANU