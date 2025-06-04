Bessemer Venture Partners appoints Pankaj Mitra as partner

Mumbai, Jun 4 (PTI) Bessemer Venture Partners on Wednesday announced the appointment of Pankaj Mitra as a partner in its India practice.

Mitra joined the VC firm from Cisco and will be focusing primarily on investments in enterprise tech, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity, according to a statement.

*** HDFC Bank to implement solid waste management systems in over 1,000 villages * Largest private sector lender HDFC Bank on Wednesday announced that it will implement solid waste management systems in over 1,000 villages and establish material recovery facilities in 15 urban local bodies this year.

It also launched an awareness campaign aimed at customers, employees and the general public against plastic use, a statement said.

*** Rohini Nilekani emerges as top woman philanthropist in India * With a donation of Rs 154 crore in FY25, Rohini Nilekani has emerged as the top woman philanthropist in the country, as per a report released on Wednesday.

The top-10 givers spent Rs 464 crore on social upliftment during the year, as per the 2025 Candere Hurun India Women Leaders List, 2024.