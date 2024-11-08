Best Agrolife gets approval for two new crop protection products

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) Agrochemical manufacturer Best Agrolife on Friday said it has received regulatory approval for two new crop protection products, expanding its portfolio of patented agricultural solutions.

The company plans to launch "Shot Down," a patented herbicide, and "Bestman," an advanced insecticide pending patent approval, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024-25.

Shot Down, a microemulsion combining Haloxyfop-R-methyl and Imazethapyr, targets weed control in groundnut and soybean crops, the company said in a statement.

The company expects first-year revenue of Rs 70 crore from the product, potentially growing to Rs 300 crore in coming years. The product addresses a market segment valued at approximately Rs 2,000 crore.

Bestman, scheduled for early 2025 release, is a suspension concentrate blending Fipronil, Abamectin and Tolfenpyrad, designed to combat multiple pests affecting chilli crops.

The company projects similar first-year revenue of Rs 70 crore, targeting a Rs 3,000-crore market segment for pest management in chilli, cotton and vegetable crops.

These launches follow the introduction of three other patented products -- Nemagen, Defender and Warden Extra -- in the first half of the current fiscal year. PTI LUX DRR