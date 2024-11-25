Best Agrolife gets patent for advanced insecticide 'Bestman'

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) Agrochemical firm Best Agrolife Ltd on Monday said it has been granted a patent for advanced insecticide formulation 'Bestman'.

Bestman offers effective pest management for crops such as chilli, cotton and vegetables, according to a statement.

The company informed that the product, a combination of Fipronil, Abamectin, and Tolfenpyrad in Suspension Concentrate (SC), is scheduled to be introduced in early 2025.

The pest management market for chilli, cotton and vegetables is estimated at Rs 3,000 crore, Best Agrolife said projecting an initial revenue of Rs 70 crore in the first year of Bestman's launch. PTI LUX LUX SHW