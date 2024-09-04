Best Agrolife secures binary patent that combines PGR with insecticides

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) Agro-chemical maker Best Agrolife Ltd on Wednesday said it has secured a binary patent that combines a Plant Growth Regulator (PGR) with insecticides.

This innovative formulation includes active ingredients like clothianidin, dinotefuran, or acetamiprid combined with mepiquat, aimed at enhancing agricultural productivity while addressing pest control, it said in a statement.

The company is identifying and releasing new patented product formulations that decrease the pesticide load, increase effectiveness, are safer, and lead to farmer prosperity, it added. PTI LUX HVA