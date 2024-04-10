Best Agrolife shares list on NSE

New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) Shares of agrochemical firm Best Agrolife Ltd listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) at Rs 687.70 on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Best Agrolife is already listed on the BSE.

At the NSE, the stock began the trade at Rs 687.70 and later hit a high of Rs 695 and a low of Rs 665.35.

On the BSE, shares of the company climbed 4.73 per cent to Rs 699.

Advertisment

Best Agrolife Ltd on Tuesday said the company's shares will be listed on the National Stock Exchange from April 10.

"The equity shares of the company shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange with effect from April 10, 2024," the company said.

Best Agrolife has manufacturing capacities of 7,000 tonnes per annum for technicals and 30,000 tonnes per annum for formulations across three of its manufacturing plants spread across Gajraula and Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. PTI SUM DRR DRR