Best Agrolife signs R&D-focused MoU with Shanghai E-Tong Chemical

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) Agrochemical firm Best Agrolife on Monday announced the signing of an agreement with Shanghai E-Tong Chemical Co Ltd for collaborative research, manufacturing, and global market development efforts.

Advertisment

The strategic partnership aims at identifying new opportunities for product registrations, exploring factory cooperation through joint ventures, and leveraging best practices to expand market reach.

Best Agrolife Managing Director Vimal Kumar said the company has signed the first-ever R&D-focused memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a Chinese company, symbolising a new era of global collaboration for Best Agrolife.

"We are confident that this partnership will pave the way for groundbreaking innovations and set new benchmarks for excellence in the agrochemical industry," he said in a statement.

Advertisment

The MoU outlines a long-term vision for collaboration between the two companies, emphasising joint research and development of agrochemical technical, manufacturing intermediates, and introducing cutting-edge products for global customers.

E-Tong Chemical specialises in the production and export of herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, and public health products. The company holds over 1,000 registrations across markets including Brazil, India, and Vietnam. PTI LUX DR