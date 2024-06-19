Best Agrolife to launch new insecticide for resistant pests in July

New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) Specialty agrochemical maker Best Agrolife Ltd on Wednesday said it has received regulatory approval for a new patented insecticide formulation called Nemagen to target resistant pests causing major crop damage.

The company is planning to launch the product in July Lepidopteran pests like borers have expanded their host range and developed resistance to existing insecticides, resulting in 30-50 per cent crop losses, the Gurugram-based firm said in a statement.

Nemagen contains a combination of active ingredients chlorantraniliprole, novaluron and emamectin benzoate to provide broad-spectrum control of lepidopteran, coleoptera and diptera pests affecting vegetables, grains, fruits and pulses.

Best Agrolife estimates the market size for products targeting lepidopteran pests at around Rs 6,300 crore, of which it expects to capture an 8 per cent share worth Rs 500 crore in the first two years after the launch.

The low-toxicity formulation aligns with global trends towards environmentally sustainable agricultural practices, the company said.

Nemagen will be the latest addition to Best Agrolife's portfolio of proprietary agrochemical products like Warden Extra, Orisulam and Tricolor as the company bets on innovations to drive future revenue growth.