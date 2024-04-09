Best Agrolife to list shares on NSE from Wed

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) Agrochemical firm Best Agrolife Ltd on Tuesday said the company's shares will be listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) from April 10.

"The equity shares of the company shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange with effect from April 10, 2024," the company said in a statement.

The company will get listed on the NSE Main Board following the fulfilment of all requisite criteria.

Best Agrolife, which is already listed on the BSE, has manufacturing capacities of 7,000 tonnes per annum for technicals and 30,000 tonnes per annum for formulations across three manufacturing plants in Gajraula, Greater Noida, and Jammu and Kashmir. PTI MJH TRB