Best Power Equipments India elevates Deepti Ray as Chief Business Officer

New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) Best Power Equipments India (BPE) on Monday said it has promoted Deepti Ray to the position of Chief Business Officer (CBO).

Advertisment

Ray has been associated with BPE for over 14 years, a company statement said.

As the newly appointed CBO, Deepti will now oversee and guide all finance, administration, operations, and service teams.

This expanded responsibility not only acknowledges his proven leadership but also his ability to drive strategic initiatives and foster collaborative growth, the statement added.

Advertisment

Ray has showcased exceptional dedication and expertise across various facets of the organization, having actively contributed to the finance, administration, operations, and service teams throughout his tenure, it stated.

"As he continues to chart new paths and drive transformative growth at BPE, his commitment sets a powerful example of excellence. Together, we endeavour to embrace innovation as the cornerstone of our shared vision for the future," Amitansu Satpathy, Group Managing Director, Best Power Equipments India Pvt Ltd said.

Speaking about his new role Ray said, "I am eager to collaborate with our talented teams to drive sustained growth and create meaningful impact." PTI KKS DRR