Beverage startup Teaboy rewards top executives with Hyundai cars for their loyalty

Chennai, Jul 26 (PTI) Teaboy, a city-based start-up engaged in selling beverages, gifted Hyundai cars to the core team of employees for their loyalty in building the business, the company said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The keys of three bright red colour Hyundai i10 hatchbacks were presented, each to Tamilselvi, Prasanth and Manimaran, employees of Teaboy, by Suresh Sambandam, Chief Executive Officer of global software-as-a-service company Kissflow Inc here.

Teaboy CEO and founder Joseph Rajesh said the three employees joined him in 2019 for developing the startup in 2019, which now has 410 outlets.

"I cannot think of a better way to thank the pillars of Teaboy -- Tamilselvi, Prasanth and Manimaran who joined me in my pursuit of growing the company," he said.

Advertisment

This is a small gesture to celebrate their success, he said at the ceremony held on Wednesday.

After handing over the keys to the beneficiaries, Sambandam said, "The rapid and astounding success achieved by Teaboy in such a short time is truly commendable, and the gesture of gifting cars to the core team is a testament to their fantastic achievements." "Heartfelt congratulations to the entire Teaboy team for their extraordinary accomplishment," he said.

In April this year, Kissflow Inc had rewarded senior executives of the company by presenting BMW Cars.

The cars, each worth Rs one crore, were presented by Sambandam to senior management executives to honour their loyalty and commitment to the company. PTI VIJ ANE