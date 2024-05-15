Balu Forge Industries Limited Q4 PAT grows 86% to Rs 28 cr

New Delhi: Balu Forge Industries Limited (BFIL) has posted an 86 per cent rise in its consolidated profit after tax to Rs 28.28 crore for the March 2024 quarter on account of higher income.

It had clocked Rs 15.24 crore profit after tax (PAT) during the fourth quarter of the last fiscal, the company said in an exchange filing on Tuesday.

The company's total income rose to Rs 165.55 crore from Rs 124.32 crore in January-March FY23.

During the period under review, its expenses stood at Rs 130.94 crore against Rs 107.06 crore a year ago.

Mumbai-based BFIL manufactures forged metal components that find applications in sectors like marine and industrial, agricultural and automotive.