BGR Energy loss widens to Rs 118 cr in June qtr

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) BGR Energy on Friday said its standalone net loss widened to Rs 117.64 crore in the June 2024 quarter, on account of increased expenses.

It had reported a loss of Rs 90.95 crore in the April-June period of FY2023-24, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total income, however, increased to Rs 182.83 crore from Rs 148.88 crore in the first quarter a year ago.

The company's expenses rose to Rs 300.47 crore against Rs 271.22 crore in the same period a year ago. PTI ABI ABI SHW