New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) BGR Energy Systems Ltd on Wednesday reported widening of its loss to Rs 192.79 crore in the September quarter.

It had posted a loss of Rs 104.14 crore in the July-September period of preceding 2023-24 fiscal year.

The company's total income fell to Rs 87.74 crore from Rs 236.24 crore in the second quarter of last financial year. PTI ABI TRB