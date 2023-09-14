Bhagwant Mann exhorts industrialists to set up units in Punjab's rural areas

Amritsar/Jalandhar, Sep 14 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday exhorted industrialists to set up their units in rural areas of the state, saying it will also help generate employment for youth.

Mann said that it will serve the twin motives as it will give impetus to industrial development on one hand and open new vistas of employment for rural youth on the other.

He also announced to give impetus to industrialisation in the border districts of the state.

Interacting with the industrialists during town hall meetings in Amritsar and Jalandhar, Mann said the state government is committed to ensure the holistic development of the industry in the border region.

Mann, in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, also said that no stone will be left unturned in facilitating the industry in the state.

He said the AAP government is fully committed to accelerate industrialist development in Punjab.

The state government will set up a convention centre at Jalandhar, near the airport and railway station so that industrialists are facilitated, he noted.

The state government will ensure judicious use of canal water for the industrial units on the lines of water being provided to the farmers for agriculture purposes.

Mann said that this will facilitate the industry in its smooth working and facilitation.

The state government is working on a policy to utilise the CSR funds for the development of industrial focal points. Likewise, he said that police posts are being created in focal points and industrial areas for law and order purposes.

Making a scathing attack on the opposition parties, Mann said that those who were living in palatial houses during their heydays of power had been ousted from the political scene.

The state has witnessed the dawn of a new era as these people who were considered invincible have been shown the door by the people. For the first time, people-centric decisions have acquired centre stage in the process of governance, he said.

Mann and Kejriwal said that during the previous regimes, industrialists used to be scared to become successful as the leaders under previous governments used to harass them.

The Delhi Chief Minister said that there was a time when industrialists were leaving the state amid fear of being harassed, but now the Mann government is providing a congenial atmosphere and is committed to making Punjab a hub of industry in the country.

Mann said the state government will construct exclusive sub-stations for providing power to the industry. It will go a long way in giving much-needed impetus to the industry in the state Kejriwal said that there were 882 steel foundry units in Amritsar in the past but now only 126 units are operating due to the apathy of previous state governments.

The Delhi chief minister promised that the Punjab government will take this number to 2,000 industries with its industry-friendly policies. He also said that Punjab has huge potential and can even leave behind China in the sphere of manufacturing.

Punjabis are born entrepreneurs, said Kejriwal.

He pointed out that the reforms brought in the industrial sector by the Mann government helped businesses to flourish and move forward with ease, as he cited the introduction of the "green stamp paper" in this regard, saying it has all the required clearances needed for setting up the industry and "this is the best single window system in the country".

Mann said that during the past 18 months, investment worth Rs 50,840 crore has been roped in for the state.

Tata Steel has made the biggest investment in the state after Jamshedpur, he said, adding that other companies like Jindal Steel, Virbio, Class and others are making investments in the state.

Many industrialists at the event said that some concerns and issues they raised have been promptly resolved or assurance has been given by authorities that these will be resolved at the earliest.

Mann said that he is committed to the inclusive development of the holy city Amritsar, and roads leading to Sri Darbar Sahib will also be repaired on priority.