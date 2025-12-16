Bhagwant Mann pitches Punjab as a key investment hub for the UK

Chandigarh, Dec 16 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday pushed for stronger and broader engagement with the United Kingdom, especially in unexplored business domains.

He was chairing the Punjab UK Engagement Strategic Dialogue here.

During a meeting with British Deputy High Commissioner Alba Smeriglio and representatives of various UK-linked and multinational companies, the Chief Minister said Punjab is keen to deepen ties with the UK in both traditional and emerging sectors.

He said the state has identified five core pillars of collaboration -- higher education, textiles, engineering, auto components and agro & food processing along with new focus areas including pharmaceuticals and healthcare, information technology, Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and business services.

According to an official statement, Mann shared a detailed dossier showcasing Punjab's strengths, highlighting that the state enjoys good connectivity with five airports and robust national highway links, giving seamless access to domestic and international markets.

Mann held detailed deliberations with dignitaries and senior representatives from various firms, including those with strong UK linkages, many of whom shared their ancestral connection with Punjab.

He urged them to start or expand their businesses in Punjab and extended a red-carpet welcome to investors from the UK, asserting that Punjab's strong infrastructure, reliable power supply and investor-friendly policies make it an ideal investment destination.

The Chief Minister invited the investors from UK to participate in the Progressive Punjab Investors Summit (PPIS) 2026 at Mohali and proposed a special UK-focused session during the summit.

The statement said that British Deputy High Commissioner Alba Smeriglio expressed hope for bolstering bilateral ties with active participation from both sides and said it was an exciting experience for her to work with businessmen from the Punjabi diaspora.

She noted that there is immense potential for deepening collaboration between Punjab and the UK across multiple sectors. PTI SUN MR