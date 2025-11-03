Bharat Biotech arm Nucelion commences operations

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) Contract research, development and manufacturing organisation Nucelion Therapeutics on Monday said it has formally commenced operations.

A wholly-owned subsidiary of Bharat Biotech International, the company aims to support global life science innovators with high-quality, scalable process development and manufacturing solutions for advanced therapies, indicated for cancers, autoimmune disorders, and rare genetic disorders, the Hyderabad-based firm said in a statement.

"The future of pharmaceutical innovation will be biological; CGTs are a key vector. Our vision is to integrate advanced therapy platforms into India’s healthcare ecosystem, enabling equitable solutions for complex and rare diseases,” Nucelion Therapeutics Non-Executive Director Krishna Ella said.

Nucelion said it will operate with independent leadership, governance, and information systems, and will engage all sponsors—including Bharat Biotech—on arm’s-length commercial terms. PTI MSS MSS MR