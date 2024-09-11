Bharat Biotech inks pact with Alopexx for anti-microbial vaccine

Hyderabad, Sep 11 (PTI) Bharat Biotech on Wednesday announced a collaboration with Alopexx, Inc. for the co-development and commercialisation of the latter’s proprietary broad-spectrum anti-microbial vaccine, AV0328, in India and other low income and lower middle-income countries.

A press release from the city-based vaccine maker said as part of the collaboration, the companies will co-develop and commercialise AV0328, a synthetic vaccine targeting poly N-acetyl glucosamine (PNAG), in India and other licensed territories.

Alopexx would be entitled to a one-time upfront payment and milestone payments, as well as royalties on future sales of AV0328 in the licensed territories, it said.

Krishna Ella, Executive Chairman of Bharat Biotech, said, "We are proud to collaborate with Alopexx to bring AV0328 to the regions where it is most needed. Our goal is to develop solutions to reduce anti-microbial resistance through vaccination. This collaboration aligns with our mission to provide safe, affordable, and high-quality vaccines to combat infectious diseases globally." "This collaboration brings us one step closer to addressing the critical need for affordable, broad-spectrum antimicrobial solutions, especially in low-and middle-income countries," Daniel Vlock, CEO of Alopexx, said. PTI GDK KH