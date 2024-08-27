Hyderabad: Bharat Biotech International Ltd on Tuesday announced the launch of Hillchol, a novel single-strain oral cholera vaccine.

A press release from the vaccine maker said Hillchol (BBV131) was developed by Bharat Biotech under licence from Hilleman Laboratories (funded by Merck USA and Wellcome Trust) to combat Cholera.

Global demand for Oral Cholera Vaccines (OCVs) exceeds 100 million doses annually, making them crucial for cholera control. Globally, there is a shortage of OCVs as there is only one manufacturer.

BBIL has established large-scale manufacturing facilities in Hyderabad and Bhubaneswar with a capacity to produce up to 200 million doses of Hillchol, it further said.

A multi-stage, clinical evolution process, culminating in phase 3 study confirmed the vaccine safety, immunogenicity and non-inferiority to existing OCVs, establishing its potential for white spirit, public health use.

The vaccine, a single dose respule, is administered orally on day 0 and 14 and is suitable for individuals older than one year.