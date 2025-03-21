*Bharat Biotech sets up vertically integrated CGT facility in Telangana New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Ltd (BBIL) has set up India's only vertically integrated cell and gene therapy facility in Telangana with a total investment of USD 75 million (over Rs 645 crore).

With this 50,000 sq ft facility, the vaccine developer has forayed into cell and gene therapy (CGT) and viral vector production at Genome Valley, BBIL said in a statement on Thursday.

The investment amount will be injected in a phased manner.

The facility will help deliver targeted, life-saving treatments that address unmet clinical needs globally by concentrating on critical conditions like haematological malignancies and inherited blood disorders, it said.

"Bharat Biotech, with its extensive experience and proven excellence in viral vaccine manufacturing, is uniquely positioned to master…complexities and produce human-grade vectors at the scale and consistency needed for clinical trials, thus advancing the global fight against rare and complex diseases," its Executive Chairman Krishna Ella said. PTI SHW BAL BAL