Bharat Coal Gasification & Chemicals holds pre-bid meeting for coal gasification proj

New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) Bharat Coal Gasification & Chemicals Ltd (BCGCL) has organised its first pre-bid meeting for its first coal gasification project, the government on Wednesday said.

State-owned Coal India (CIL) had earlier incorporated a subsidiary firm, Bharat Coal Gasification and Chemicals Ltd (BCGCL) for undertaking a coal-to-chemicals business.

The meeting, organised on Monday in Nodia, provided a platform for discussions, clarifications, collaboration opportunities, and the dissemination of essential project information.

The meeting was attended by representatives of eight prospective bidders, the coal ministry said in a statement.

BCGCL had last month floated tenders for three lump sum turnkey packages. These tenders are aimed at finalising the detailed feasibility report (DFR) important for the project's advancement.

Government has approved the investment and formation of a Joint Venture company between Coal India and BHEL wherein the former holds a 51 per cent stake. Accordingly, BCGCL, a subsidiary of CIL has been formed to pursue coal-to-chemical operation.

BCGCL continues to make substantial progress with its maiden coal gasification project in India. The project, set to be established in the Lakhanpur area of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) in Odisha, has reached key milestones with the recent floating of tenders. PTI SID MR