Bharat Construction Equipment Expo to begin on Jan 19

New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) Over 30,000 participants are expected to attend the four-day Bharat Construction Equipment Expo, beginning on January 19, 2025, at Greater Noida.

The exhibition is being organised under the aegis of Bharat Mobility Global Expo, an initiative of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

"More than 30,000 participants are expected to attend the marquee event, which will serve as a comprehensive platform to highlight the latest advancements, innovations, and solutions in the construction equipment industry," the Indian Construction Equipment Manufacturers' Association (ICEMA) said in a statement.

The Indian construction equipment industry, worth USD 9.5 billion, is a key enabler of the nation's infrastructure creation.

*** Sandip Shah appointed as NABL chairperson: Commerce ministry * The commerce and industry ministry on Friday said Sandip Shah, a medical professional, has been appointed as the Chairperson of the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL).

NABL, a constituent board of the Quality Council of India (QCI), works to improve the quality of testing and calibration services, ensuring trust in the products and services used by consumers, businesses and regulators.

Shah, a Gold Medalist in MD Pathology and Bacteriology from BJ Medical College, Ahmedabad, has an extensive academic and professional background in pathology, molecular biology and transplant immunology.

Shah succeeds Subbanna Ayyappan in this role, it said. PTI RR RR SHW SHW