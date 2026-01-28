Bharat Electronics shares surge nearly 9 pc post December quarter earnings

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Shares of Bharat Electronics Ltd jumped nearly 9 per cent on Wednesday following strong quarterly performance.

The stock surged 8.90 per cent to settle at Rs 453.40 on the BSE. During the day, it zoomed 9.99 per cent to Rs 457.95 -- the 52-week high level.

At the NSE, the stock jumped 8.90 per cent to end at Rs 453.

The stock was the biggest gainer among the Sensex and Nifty firms.

The company's market valuation surged Rs 27,082.73 crore to Rs 3,31,425.37 crore.

Navratna defence PSU Bharat Electronics Ltd's profit after tax (PAT) during the third quarter of 2025-26 stood at Rs 1,590.06 crore, with a growth of 20.82 per cent over the PAT of Rs 1,316.06 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing by the company.

The company achieved revenue from operations of Rs 7,121.98 crore, registering a growth of 23.73 per cent during the December quarter of 2025-26 against Rs 5,756.12 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year, it added.

"Better-than-expected Q3 results from Bharat Electronics supported the positive momentum in defence space," Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said.

"On the earnings front, Bharat Electronics Ltd emerged as one of the top gainer, surging nearly 9 per cent to hit a record high following strong quarterly performance," Vikram Kasat, Head, Advisory, PL Capital, said. PTI SUM TRB