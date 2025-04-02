Bharat Forge begins operations of defence manufacturing facility in Maharashtra

Pune, Apr 2 (PTI) Global metal forging company Bharat Forge Limited (BFL) on Wednesday said it has begun operations of a 3-lakh sq ft defence manufacturing facility in Jejuri near Pune.

The facility will fulfil orders from India's Ministry of Defence (MoD) of indigenously developed Advanced Towed Artillery Gun Systems (ATAGS). These cutting-edge 155mm howitzers will significantly enhance India's artillery firepower and safeguard its vast borders, the company said in a release.

Additionally, Bharat Forge has already begun exporting these advanced artillery systems to friendly nations following approvals from the MoD and relevant authorities.

The ATAGS programme is a testament to Indian engineering excellence, and with this facility, we are laying the foundation for India's long-term strategic defence technology independence, the company said.

Strategically located with highway connectivity, proximity to key suppliers, access to a highly skilled talent pool within a dynamic local ecosystem, the Jejuri plant is set to drive India's next phase of defence manufacturing excellence, it said. PTI SPK HVA