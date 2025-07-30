Bharat Forge inks pact with Pratt & Whitney Canada for aerospace ring mill

Mumbai, Jul 30 (PTI) Forging and precision engineering firm Bharat Forge Ltd on Wednesday said it has signed a contract with aerospace manufacturer Pratt & Whitney Canada for setting up a new ring mill for aerospace applications.

The new ring mill is expected to be operational by 2026 and will support both domestic and international aerospace programmes, the company said.

This facility is designed to produce high performance aerospace products for aero-engine applications, leveraging cutting-edge technologies and adhering to the highest global quality and traceability standards, the company said.

It will also serve as a key contributor to India's vision of becoming a global aerospace manufacturing hub, it said.

"We are deepening our strategic relationship with Pratt & Whitney Canada through the establishment of this new ring mill. It not only reinforces our commitment to the global aerospace ecosystem but also marks a significant step in advancing India's manufacturing capabilities in high-value aerospace components," said Amit Kalyani, Vice-Chairman and Joint Managing Director, Bharat Forge Ltd.

Pratt & Whitney has been present in India for more than seven decades and has more than 800 employees who contribute to developing the next generation of dependable engines.

"This underscores our commitment to building a resilient global supply chain and advancing India's aerospace ecosystem," said Frederic Lefebvre, Vice President, Supply Chain, Pratt and Whitney Canada. PTI IAS HVA