Bharat Forge net profit dips 12 pc to Rs 345 crore in Q4

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) Bharat Forge on Thursday said its profit after tax declined 12 per cent to Rs 345 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025.

The company had reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 390 crore for the January-March quarter of the last fiscal.

Its revenue from operations declined to Rs 2,163 crore for the fourth quarter compared to Rs 2,329 crore in the year-ago period, Bharat Forge said in a regulatory filing.

For the year ended March 31, 2025, the company said its PAT stood at Rs 1,322 crore against Rs 1,425 crore in FY24.

The company's revenue from operations stood at Rs 8,844 crore compared to Rs 8,969 crore in the 2023-24 fiscal.

The company said its board recommended a final dividend of Rs 6 per share of the face value of Rs 2 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.

Shares of the company on Thursday ended 2.32 per cent down at Rs 1,114 apiece on BSE.