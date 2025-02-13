Bharat Forge partners Liebherr-Aerospace & Transportation to set up aerospace plant in Pune

Mumbai, Feb 13 (PTI) Bharat Forge on Thursday said it has formed a strategic partnership with French firm Liebherr-Aerospace & Transportation SAS to establish an advanced aerospace manufacturing facility in Pune to cater to the global industry demand.

The proposed facility will feature a ring mill that incorporates advanced forging and machining technologies to produce high-precision components including landing gear components, and is planned to be operational within this year, Bharat Forge said.

"This collaboration with Liebherr is a testament to our shared commitment to innovation and excellence in aerospace manufacturing. Our investments in the ring mill and landing gear machining capabilities highlight our focus on delivering precision-engineered components and creating long-term value for the aerospace industry," said Guru Biswal, Aerospace CEO, Bharat Forge Ltd.

Liebherr-Aerospace & Transportation is one of the 13 product segments of the Liebherr Group and a first-tier provider of on-board solutions in the aerospace and transportation industry.

Its aerospace product portfolio offered to civil and defense customers includes environmental control and thermal management systems, flight control and actuation systems, landing gears as well as on-board electronics.

"We have partnered with Bharat Forge in establishing this advanced facility. The integration of these technologies will enable us to meet the exacting standards of the aerospace sector while strengthening our supply chain capabilities," said Alex Vlielander, Chief Customer Officer at Liebherr-Aerospace & Transportation SAS.