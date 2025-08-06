Bharat Forge Q1 net profit up 63 pc at Rs 284 cr

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) Auto components maker Bharat Forge on Wednesday posted 63 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 284 crore for the June quarter.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 174 crore in the April-June quarter of last fiscal.

Total income, however, declined to Rs 3,958 crore in the first quarter as against Rs 4,158 crore in the year-ago period, Bharat Forge said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of the company were trading 1.48 per cent down at Rs 1,144.20 apiece on BSE. PTI MSS MSS DR DR