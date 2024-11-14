Bharat Forge Q2 net profit rises 13% at Rs 243 crore

New Delhi: Auto component firm Bharat Forge on Thursday said its consolidated net profit increased 13 per cent year-on-year to Rs 243 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Advertisment

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 215 crore in the July-September quarter of last fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 3,688 crore as against Rs 3,774 crore in the year-ago period, Bharat Forge said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of the company were trading 1.03 per cent up at Rs 1,335.10 apiece on BSE.