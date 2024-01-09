Advertisment
Bharat Forge to invest Rs 1,000 cr in Tamil Nadu to enhance production activities

09 Jan 2024
New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Auto components major Bharat Forge on Tuesday said it has inked an MoU with the Tamil Nadu government to invest Rs 1,000 crore over a period of five years to expand manufacturing footprint in the state.

The company has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Guidance, the nodal agency of the state government as part of the Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet 2024, it said in a regulatory filing.

The MoU is non binding and at present does not have a material impact on operations of the company, it added.

Bharat Forge shares were trading 1.09 per cent up at Rs 1,271.10 apiece on BSE. PTI MSS MSS ANU ANU

