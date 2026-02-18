Bharat Forge, VVDN Tech inks MoU to explore collaboration across automotive, defence

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) Bharat Forge on Wednesday said it has inked a pact with VVDN Technologies to explore a strategic collaboration across key technology-driven sectors, including automotive and defence.

Under the agreement, the parties intend to jointly pursue opportunities in next-generation technologies across the automotive, defence, AI, and data centre domains, the company said in a statement.

The strategic partnership is established to drive innovation and jointly develop the next generation of products for automotive, defence, and AI server platforms, leveraging their complementary strengths in engineering, manufacturing, and technology innovation, it added.

In alignment with the rapidly-evolving AI world, where breakthroughs in generative intelligence, autonomous systems, and sustainable compute are reshaping industries, this collaboration positions both parties to contribute meaningfully to the global AI ecosystem and harness its transformative potential for future-ready solutions, it said.

"This partnership enables us to leverage advanced technologies, accelerate innovation, and enhance the quality of solutions we deliver to our clients and stakeholders," Bharat Forge Vice Chairman & Joint MD Amit Kalyan stated.

VVDN CEO Puneet Agarwal said the partnership with Bharat Forge aligns with the company's vision of driving innovation through advanced engineering and digital technologies. PTI MSS HVA