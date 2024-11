New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) Bharat Global Developers Ltd (BGDL) on Friday said it has secured an order worth Rs 120 crore from Reliance Industries Ltd.

The order is for "design, engineering, and construction of a full-fledged high capacity fluidised catalytic cracker (FCC) unit," the company said in an exchange filing.

The infrastructure engineering order is valued at Rs 120 crore, the company said adding that the project is to be completed within six months. PTI ABI ANU ANU