Bharat Innovative Glass Technologies commits Rs 1,003 cr investment in TN

Chennai, Jan 23 (PTI) US-based Bharat Innovative Glass Technologies Pvt Ltd has planned to set up a new facility at an outlay of Rs 1,003 crore in Tamil Nadu.

A memorandum of understanding with the Tamil Nadu government was signed in this connection in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday.

Bharat Innovative Glass Technologies Pvt Ltd (BIG TECH) is a joint venture between Optiemus Infracom Ltd and Corning International Corporation. New York-based 172-year-old Corning International introduced Corning Gorilla Glass widely used in portable devices like mobile phones, tablets, and laptops.

The Corning Gorilla Glass are known for its damage and scratch resistance, currently featured in more than 8 billion devices.

Bharat Innovative Glass Technologies Pvt Ltd Director Ashok Kumar Gupta exchanged documents with Guidance Tamil Nadu MD and CEO V Vishnu in the presence of Stalin and Minister for Industries TRB Rajaa.

The proposed manufacturing facility is expected to come up at SIPCOT Pillaipakkam in neighbouring Kancheepuram district for the production of cover glass, with an investment of Rs 1,003 crore and a potential employment generation of 840 people.

Minister for Industries TRB Rajaa said, "Another Global Electronics Giant chooses Tamil Nadu. Corning International a 172-year-old Fortune 500 company known for pioneering in Material Science and Glass manufacturing is setting foot in Tamil Nadu. This company is the brain behind the renowned Corning Gorilla Glass, which revolutionized the durability of portable devices like mobile phones, and is an important component in most portable devices today," he said.

"An MoU for this ground-breaking project was signed today in the esteemed presence of our honorable Chief Minister M K Stalin. Such prestigious projects are key to building a vibrant component ecosystem and will help us in attaining our Chief Minister's ambition of a USD 1 trillion economy," he wrote in a social media post.

Bharat Innovative Glass Technologies Pvt Ltd has plans to produce front-cover glass with extensive processes in India and supply to display panel makers and mobile manufacturers in India adding value, and employment as well as bringing in precision glass-processing technology for the first time in the country. PTI VIJ ROH