Bharat Kaa Share Bazaar Pavilion wins gold medal at India International Trade Fair 2024

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) Bharat Kaa Share Bazaar Pavilion won gold medal at the 43rd India International Trade Fair, 2024 under public communication and outreach category, markets regulator Sebi said on Friday.

As part of its endeavour to spread investor awareness, Sebi, in collaboration with stock exchanges, depositories and mutual fund industry body AMFI, hosted the pavilion at India International Trade Fair (IITF), held from November 14-27, 2024.

During the 14-day event, the pavilion featured a range of engaging activities, including talk shows by market experts, skits, and muppet shows, aimed at spreading investor education and awareness, Sebi said in a statement.

These activities also cautioned the public against illegal money mobilisation schemes and online investment scams, it added. PTI SP HVA