Bharat Petroleum partners with Bounce Infinity to launch eDrive stores

Mumbai, Jun 21 (PTI) Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd on Friday announced the launch of 'eDrive stores' in partnership with electric scooter maker Bounce Infinity as an integral part of a strategy to transform its fuel stations into versatile energy hubs.

Designed to make EVs more accessible and raise awareness among aspiring EV customers, these 'eDrive stores' will be for the retail sale of electric scooters, strategically located at BPCL retail outlets. These stores will either be operated by Bounce Infinity or through BPCL's dealer network, BPCL said in a statement.

This initiative opens up opportunities for BPCL dealers to become integral parts of the EV revolution. Bounce Infinity will provide marketing support, inventory management, and training to BPCL's dealers operating eDrive stores, ensuring consistent product availability and enhancing customer satisfaction, the company said.

Each BPCL location will feature only one brand, allowing Bounce Infinity or another brand to have an exclusive presence per outlet.

"Partnering with Bounce Infinity is an integral part of our strategy to transform our fuel stations into versatile energy hubs that cater to the evolving needs of our customers and contribute to environmental sustainability," Pardeep Goyal, business head for retail at BPCL, said.

This collaboration leverages BPCL's extensive network to transform select fuel stations into EV hubs where consumers can purchase, experience, and test ride Bounce Infinity's electric scooters, it said, adding that each outlet will be equipped with charging points, making it convenient for customers to charge their vehicles on-site.

"Bounce Infinity will now leverage BPCL's extensive retail network to offer consumers convenient access to our innovative range of electric two-wheelers.

"The flexible operation model of eDrive stores ensures consistent adherence to the highest quality standards and operational efficiency across all locations," Vivekananda Hallekare, Co-founder and CEO of Bounce Infinity, said. PTI IAS SHW