Bharat Petroleum's shares jump 5 pc

New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) Shares of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) rallied 5 per cent on Thursday after BPCL ESPS Trust sold its shares through a block deal.

Advertisment

On BSE, the scrip of BPCL bounced 4.62 per cent to close at Rs 652.45 apiece.

The shares climbed 4.38 per cent to settle at Rs 650.95 per piece on NSE.

During the day, the scrip of the state-run oil marketing company hit a 52-week high on BSE and NSE.

Advertisment

In volume terms, 2.56 crore equity shares were traded on NSE, while 10.17 lakh shares changed hands on BSE during the day.

At the close of the session on Wednesday, Sensex jumped 227.55 points or 0.32 per cent to settle at 72,050.38 points, while NSE Nifty rose 0.32 per cent to close at 21,910.75.

On Wednesday, BPCL ESPS Trust divested a 0.31 per cent stake in BPCL for Rs 399.28 crore through open market transactions.

Advertisment

Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund (MF), Kotak Mahindra MF, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Societe Generale, Plutus Wealth Management LLP, Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore Pte, and Goldman Sachs Funds, among others, were the buyers of shares.

BPCL ESPS Trust offloaded more than 68.36 lakh shares of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd at an average price of Rs 584 apiece, as per the block deal on BSE. This took the deal value to Rs 399.27 crore.

Last month, BPCL reported an 82 per cent surge in its consolidated net profit at Rs 3,181.42 crore in the third quarter of FY24 compared to Rs 1,747.01 crore in the same period last fiscal. PTI HG HG BAL BAL