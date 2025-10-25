Bharat Rasayan board okays stock split, issue of bonus shares

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) Agro-chemical firm Bharat Rasayan's board has approved the sub-division of its equity shares and issue of bonus shares in a 1:1 ratio to eligible shareholders.

The subdivision of shares is meant to boost the liquidity of its scrips and expand the shareholders' base.

In a regulatory filing on Friday, the company informed that the Board has approved the sub-division of existing 41,55,268 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each, fully paid-up to 83,10,536 shares of the face value of Rs 5 each, fully paid-up.

Accordingly, the board approved a consequential amendment to the company's capital clause in the Memorandum of Association.

Bharat Rasayan said its board also recommended the issue of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1:1, which is 1 equity share of Rs 5 each for every 1 share of Rs 5 each to the eligible members of the company, as on the record date to be fixed later.

The issue of bonus shares is subject to shareholders' approval.

Delhi-based Bharat Rasayan, which is in the pesticides business, posted a net profit of Rs 140.92 crore and a total income of Rs 1,199.02 crore during the 2024-25 fiscal year. PTI MJH DRR