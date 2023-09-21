Bharat Serums and Vaccines holds groundbreaking ceremony for new plant in Telangana

Hyderabad, Sep 21 (PTI) Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited on Thursday hosted the groundbreaking ceremony of its new manufacturing plant at Genome Valley here.

A press release from the firm said the ceremony was held in the presence of K T Rama Rao, Minister for IT and Industries and senior leaders of Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited (BSV). The facility will produce women's health products, rabies vaccines, immunoglobulins, and hormones, among others.

BSV currently has a manufacturing facility in Ambernath, Maharashtra that caters to the domestic market and more than 80 export markets, and a manufacturing facility in Aachen, Germany that serves the international markets.

The Rs 200 crore-manufacturing facility spread across 10 acres aims to provide long-term employment opportunities to the people of the Telangana State as well as upskilling their capabilities, the release said.

With this manufacturing facility, BSV aims to significantly increase its capacity in producing injectables with the commissioning of the fill-finish formulation line in phase 1 and an additional multi-product line in phase 2 of the project.

The manufacturing facility endeavours to produce world-class products that adhere to International Quality Systems while complying with Indian regulatory norms of Schedule M as well as the Global regulatory requirements in the world, the release added. PTI GDK ANE