Bharat Taxi to be launched by Jan-end after successful pilot run

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) The cooperatives-backed ride-hailing service Bharat Taxi will be officially launched in Delhi and other cities by the end of January, following an encouraging response during its soft launch, a senior cooperation ministry official said on Thursday.

The digital platform, operated by Sahakar Taxi Cooperative Ltd, was introduced in the capital on a pilot basis on December 2, 2024.

"We have received a very good response for the Bharat Taxi service during the soft launch. The official launch will be done by month-end," Panjak Kumar Bansal, Additional Secretary in the Cooperation Ministry, told PTI.

The service has been recording an average of 5,500 rides daily, including 4,000 from the airport and 1,500 from other locations across cab, auto and bike categories, Bansal said.

More than 1.4 lakh drivers have registered on the app so far.

Sahakar Taxi Cooperative Ltd is promoted by eight leading cooperative organisations -- Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (Amul), IFFCO, KRIBHCO, NAFED, NDDB, NCEL, NCDC and NABARD. The board also includes two elected driver representatives.

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah had announced the launch of the cooperative taxi service in Parliament in March 2024. The initiative aims to reduce the dependence of commercial vehicle drivers on private companies.

The app offers various features, including mobile ride booking, transparent fares, real-time vehicle tracking, multi-lingual support and round-the-clock customer service. It follows a zero-commission model, allowing drivers to retain full earnings from each ride, with cooperative profits distributed directly among them.

The platform is integrated with transit services, such as Metro rail, enabling users to book multiple modes of transportation on a single app. A tie-up with Delhi Police has been established to ensure safety for both riders and drivers.