Bharat Tex 2026 to be held from July 14-17

New Delhi, Nov (PTI) India's flagship global textiles and apparel event 'Bharat Tex 2026' will be held from July 14-17, its organisers said on Tuesday.

Bharat Tex Trade Federation (BTTF) will host the third edition of Bharat Tex at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

The second edition of Bharat Tex, held from February 14-17, 2025, featured over 5,000 exhibitors, 6,000 international buyers from more than 120 countries, and attracted 1.2 lakh-plus visitors.

BTTF Chairman Naren Goenka said with the success of Bharat Tex 2024 and 2025, the forthcoming 2026 edition is poised to take the platform to new heights.

BTTF Co-Chairman Bhadresh Dodhia said the highlight of the event will be the Global Textile Dialogue 2026, bringing together global industry leaders, CXOs, policy makers and sustainability experts to deliberate on Industry 4.0, ESG (Environment and Sustainability Governance) imperatives, R&D collaborations and emerging trade dynamics.

Dodhia added that the Bharat Tex 2026 will further strengthen India's position as a sustainable and trusted global sourcing hub, offering MSMEs, startups, and artisans new opportunities to engage with global markets, investors, and technology partners.

The event will spotlight India's leadership in circular manufacturing, responsible production, and textile innovation, while celebrating craftsmanship and creativity through design labs, innovation pavilions, and fashion showcases.