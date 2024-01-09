Bharat Tex Expo next month to attract over 3,500 exhibitors: Textiles secy

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Over 3,500 exhibitors and more than 3,000 overseas buyers are expected to participate in Bharat Tex 2024 -- a global textile expo to be held here from February 26-29, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The expo is expected to bring together stakeholders across the textile value chain, including government and industry representatives, Secretary in the Ministry of Textiles Rachna Shah said.

The mega event will provide a unique opportunity to India to showcase itself as a global sourcing and investment destination.

"We expect participation of over 3,500 exhibitors from India and abroad, more than 3,000 overseas buyers and 40,000 business visitors at the Bharat Tex Expo, along with participation of policymakers, government representatives from India and abroad, the industry and buyers," she said.

Elaborating on the various initiatives of the Ministry of Textiles, Shah said a "Centre of Sustainable Fashion Technology" is proposed to be established to promote capacity building and research in sustainability.

The textiles secretary said the findings and recommendations of the INDIAsize initiative have been finalised and it should soon be launched formally, which will pave the way for the Indian industry to work on making standard sizes tailored to suit the Indian body types.

"This is a very extensive study that's been carried out for sizing in the Indian market. The findings and recommendations have been finalised and shortly we will hopefully be able to make a formal launch so that the Indian Industry can start working on the size to make apparel garments more suited to the Indian population," Shah said, while addressing a press conference here.

She said the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) will introduce a five-year integrated Masters Programme titled "Crafting Luxury; Restoration and Curation of Textiles and Fashion; Event and Experience Design" from the 2024-25 academic session in select campuses.

"An integrated masters programme is being introduced from this year on luxury on restoration of textiles and fashion. The duration of the course will be five years and it will cover the Bachelors and Masters. NIFT currently offers 4 years Bachelors degree programmes and a two-year Masters degree," Shah said.

She said the process of forming a special purpose vehicle between the Centre and the states, where the parks are being established, is currently underway.

"Almost 3 lakh jobs in each park are likely to be created and about Rs 10,000 crore of investment in each park with focus on cutting edge technology and ease of doing business," Shah said.

On the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) for Man Made Fibre (MMF) and Apparel, she said 64 companies are participating in the scheme, of which 30 firms have made considerable progress and expect to begin production from this year.

"It is estimated that over a period of five years, the PLI scheme for textiles will lead to fresh investment of more than Rs 19,000 crore, cumulative turnover of over Rs 3 lakh crore will be achieved and will create additional employment opportunities of more than 7.5 lakh jobs in this sector and several lakhs more for supporting activities "The textiles industry predominantly employs women, therefore, the scheme will empower women and increase their participation in formal economy," the Textiles Ministry had said earlier. PTI RSN TRB