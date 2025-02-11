Bharat Tex Fair to showcase organic fabrics, green production tech

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) on Tuesday said Bharat Tex fair will showcase organic fabrics, recycled materials and energy-efficient production technologies.

The second edition of Bharat Tex 2025 will be inaugurated in Greater Noida.

AEPC Chairman Sudhir Sekhri said sustainability has become a central theme in the global textiles industry and Bharat Tex is committed to promoting eco-friendly practices.

"The event will showcase sustainable innovations, including organic fabrics, recycled materials and energy-efficient production technologies," he said.

He added that the support announced through the Union Budget 2025-26 has also brought the labour - intensive export sector to the focus by credit support to the MSMEs and custom duty rationalisation. PTI RR SHW