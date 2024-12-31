Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam to be effective from Jan 1

New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) The new law that seeks to facilitate designing and manufacturing of aircraft in India as well as facilitate the ease of doing business in the aviation space will come into force from January 1, 2025.

The new Act -- Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam, 2024 -- that replaces the 90-year old Aircraft Act, was cleared by the Parliament earlier this month.

According to a notification issued on Tuesday, the "central government hereby appoints the 1st day of January, 2025 as the date on which the provisions of the said Act, shall come into force".

Among others, the Act provides for regulation and control of the design, manufacture, maintenance, possession, use, operation, sale, export and import of aircraft and connected matters.

The legislation will also remove redundancies and replace the Aircraft Act, 1934, which has been amended 21 times.

India is one of the world's fastest growing civil aviation markets.