BharatNet expansion, additional mobile towers will ensure digital connectivity in Ladakh: Sitharaman

Leh, Jun 15 (PTI) Assuring Centre’s commitment to all round development in Ladakh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said the upcoming BharatNet expansion and additional mobile towers would ensure digital connectivity to every panchayat in the union territory.

She expressed satisfaction in the proliferation of government sponsored schemes in Ladakh and said as per recent budget announcements, focused support will be extended to promote layered tourism in Ladakh, including assistance for new homestays and related tourism infrastructure.

The minister was addressing a credit outreach program, organised by Union Territory Level Bankers Committee Ladakh here. Others attendees included Member of Parliament Mohmad Haneefa, Chief Secretary Pawan Kotwal and senior officers from the Department of Financial Services, UT administration, banks and other financial institutions.

As part of the credit outreach, sanction letters were handed over to 25 beneficiaries for Rs 5.12 crore under various government credit linkage schemes, financed by participating banks.

The schemes are specifically aimed at enhancing credit penetration and promoting inclusive growth in the remote, high-altitude areas of Ladakh, an official spokesperson said.

The event also showedcased the entrepreneurial spirit of Ladakh, with 15 stalls displaying local products, handicrafts, and services by entrepreneurs supported by banks and ational Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).

Addressing the gathering, she detailed the commitment of Government of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the all round development of Ladakh.

She also lauded the efforts of bankers in ensuring the delivery and promotion of financial inclusion schemes in the country, including in Ladakh.

Reflecting on India’s rich pre-colonial legacy, Sitharaman reminded the audience of the country’s ‘Golden Period’ when every village was a hub of traditional skills and entrepreneurial activity, contributing to a thriving local economy.

She underlined the transformative impact of the JAM Trinity -- Jan Dhan, Aadhaar, and Mobile -- initiated under the Modi government post-2014, which enabled seamless direct benefit transfers (DBT) to beneficiaries without middlemen.

This, she noted, significantly enhanced the creditworthiness of individuals and boosted confidence among banks to lend.

"Today, PMJDY (Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana) accounts collectively hold a balance exceeding Rs 2 lakh crore," the minister said. In the Ladakh region, targeted credit support has been extended to local artisans, agriculture, food processing, and handicrafts, empowering communities to expand their ventures and access broader markets, she said.

Sitharaman further said banks have established a strong presence across Ladakh, with 539 touchpoints now operational, ensuring last-mile connectivity.

Highlighting infrastructure advancements, she pointed the all-weather tunnel projects to enhance regional access, solar and renewable energy projects aimed at making Ladakh energy self-sufficient, NTPC’s green hydrogen initiatives, and the introduction of green buses in Leh.

"The upcoming BharatNet expansion and additional mobile towers will ensure digital connectivity to every panchayat in the region," she said.

The minister also celebrated the inclusion of Pali among the classical languages, reaffirming the government’s commitment to preserving ethnic and indigenous languages.

She said as per recent budget announcements focused support will be extended to promote layered tourism in Ladakh, including assistance for new homestays and related tourism infrastructure. PTI TAS TAS OZ OZ