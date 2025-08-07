BharatPe achieves operational profitability after excluding ESOP cost

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Fintech firm BharatPe on Thursday said it has achieved operational profitability after excluding employee stock ownership plan.

BharatPe said that it received the final authorisation from Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in April this year to operate as an online payment aggregator, which has helped the company scale its payment solutions across a broader merchant base, deepen its presence in tier 2 and 3 cities, and invest in building advanced technology infrastructure to support high-growth sectors.

"The company closed FY'25 with a Rs 6 crore adjusted profit before tax (excluding ESOP expense), recovering strongly from a loss of Rs 342 crore in FY24, a clear indicator of its improved financial strength and operational discipline," BhartPe said in a statement.

The company reported a total revenue of Rs 1,734 crore in FY25, and its pre-tax earnings (excluding ESOP expense) climbed to Rs 141 crore in FY25 compared to the EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) loss of Rs 209 crore recorded in FY24.

"Revenue from operations have grown with a CAGR of 54 per cent from Rs 457 crore in FY22 to Rs 1,667 crore in FY25, at the same time company's adjusted PBT (excluding ESOP cost) turned positive from loss of Rs 765 crore in FY22 to profit of Rs 6 crore in FY25," the company said.

BharatPe said that its UPI offline transactions have grown by 26 per cent.

"Becoming PBT positive marks more than just a financial milestone, it signals a successful turnaround. This performance reflects our disciplined execution, cost control, and focus on building scalable, revenue-generating businesses. With profitability as our foundation, we are well-positioned to accelerate growth, enter new verticals, and solidify our position as a full-stack fintech leader," BharatPe CEO Nalin Negi said.

The company has also increased its stake in its lending arm Trillionloans to 74 per cent, the statement said. PTI PRS HVA