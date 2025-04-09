BharatPe Group arm gets payment aggregator licence from RBI

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) BharatPe Group firm Resilient Payments has received final authorisation from the RBI to operate as an online payment aggregator.

The authorisation will allow Resilient to facilitate various payment-related services including transactions through its own payment gateway, a statement from BharatPe said.

"Resilient Payments Pvt Ltd, a BharatPe Group company, has received final authorisation from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as an online payment aggregator," the statement said.

The company plans to scale its payment solutions across a broader merchant base, deepen its presence in tier 2 and 3 cities, and invest in building advanced technology infrastructure to support high-growth sectors.

With a strong footprint in the offline payment space and a network of millions of merchants, BharatPe Group is uniquely positioned to bridge the gap between offline and online commerce, it said.

"Resilient Payments will carry its online business under brand name 'BharatPe X'. This sets the stage for us to accelerate our plans to build a scalable, merchant-first payments platform. We're looking to broaden our footprint across high-potential markets, enhance our product suite, and bring more innovation to how businesses accept and manage digital payments. The focus now is on execution - building with intent, speed, and reliability," Resilient Payments CEO Sandeep Indurkar said.

BharatPe said it is now the only fintech company in India with an NBFC licence (Trillion Loans), a stake in a Small Finance Bank (Unity SFB), and final authorisation to operate as an online payment aggregator.

"As we move ahead, our focus remains on scaling digital payments in a way that is sustainable, responsible, and aligned with the evolving expectations of the ecosystem," BharatPe CEO Nalin Negi said. PTI PRS ANU ANU