BharatPe names Harshita Khanna as CHRO

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) Fintech major BharatPe on Thursday announced the appointment of Harshita Khanna as its Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), effective immediately.

Khanna brings over 18 years of experience, having worked at Home Credit India, Alcatel Lucent, CSC, and Aon Hewitt.

"With her rich experience in organisational transformation and talent strategy, Harshita will play a key role in strengthening our people capabilities and building a high-performance culture..." BharatPe CEO Nalin Negi said.

*** NIIT appoints Shilpa Dua as CHRO * Skills and talent development firm NIIT Ltd on Thursday announced the appointment of Shilpa Dua as its Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), effective immediately.

Dua joins NIIT with over 18 years of experience across financial services, retail and consumer goods, and healthcare, having held HR leadership roles at organisations like Max Life Insurance, Walmart, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages, and GSK Consumer Healthcare.

Prior to joining NIIT, she was Corporate Vice President & Head HR - Axis Partnership, at Max Life Insurance. PTI ANK ANK SHW