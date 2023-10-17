BharatRohan ties up with ICRISAT's ABI to offer drone crop monitoring services

New Delhi: Agri-tech startup BharatRohan on Tuesday announced a strategic collaboration with ICRISAT's Agri-Business Incubator (ABI) for providing drone crop monitoring services.

Hyderabad-based International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) created ABI in 2003, with support from the union government's Department of Science and Technology, while BharatRohan specialises in drone-based decision support system (DSS) for farmers.

In this partnership with ICRISAT, BharatRohan will have an opportunity to connect with Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), to offer drone crop monitoring services to uplift farmers' livelihoods and ensure a resilient and sustainable food supply chain.

"This partnership equips us with the expertise and resources to advance our hyper-spectral technology, enhancing the precision and efficiency of crop monitoring. We are not just innovating; we are pioneering a future where agriculture is smarter, more efficient, and more sustainable," BharatRohan CTO Rishabh Choudhary said in a statement.

Choudhary sees this partnership as a significant step forward in harnessing hyper-spectral and multi-spectral imaging technologies for the benefit of farmers and the entire agricultural industry.

Hyper-spectral imaging, a cornerstone in collecting crop phenotypic data, enables early disease detection and the identification of crop health. When integrated with drone technology, it becomes essential for weed and disease monitoring, offering applications that range from early disease detection to severity quantification.