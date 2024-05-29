Bharatx announces acquisition of Zenifi

Mumbai, May 29 (PTI) Buy now pay later fintech Bharatx on Wednesday announced the acquisition of healthcare finance startup Zenifi for an undisclosed sum.

The deal will help the company enter the medical lending market, and generated an annual rate of demand worth over Rs 1.2 crore, as per an official statement.

***** Intellect Design Arena aims over USD 30-mn biz from 2 newly launched platforms * Intellect Design Arena, a listed fintech focused on banking and insurance sectors, on Wednesday said it is targeting a business of over USD 30 million from two newly launched platforms.

The Chennai-based company has launched the artificial intelligence powered platforms iCPX and iAPX, which will deliver the incremental revenues, as per a statement. PTI AA TRB