Bharti Airtel expands Wi-Fi service in TN

Chennai, Jul 31 (PTI) Telecom major Bharti Airtel has increased its Wi-Fi enabled service in Tamil Nadu by adding it to 2.5 million new households in the state.

Airtel offers Wi-Fi service across 38 districts including Paramakudi, Coonoor, Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Kancheepuram among others, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

"I am happy to announce that Airtel Wi-Fi has now reached every nook and corner of Tamil Nadu. With Airtel Wi-Fi, customers can unlock a wide range of entertainment options including access to 20-plus OTTs, 350 plus television channels and a reliable high-speed wireless Wi-Fi service at a tariff starting at Rs 699 a month. We hope customers make the most of this and enjoy endless entertainment," Bharti Airtel CEO, Tamil Nadu Tarun Virmani said.

The basic tariff plan starts at Rs 699 offering a speed of up to 40 Mbps, while the top plan at Rs 3,999 offers a speed of 1Gbps, the statement added. PTI VIJ SS